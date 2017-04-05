April 5 Tennant Co

* Tennant Co - On April 4, 2017, co and foreign subsidiary borrowers from time to time party thereto entered into a credit agreement - SEC Filing

* Tennant Co - Agreement provides co, certain foreign subsidiaries access to a senior secured credit facility until April 4, 2022

* Tennant- Agreement consisting of multi-tranche term loan facility up to $400 million, revolving facility up to $200 million with option to expand by $150 million

* Tennant Co - In connection with agreement, co granted lenders a security interest in substantially all its personal property

* Tennant Co - In connection with agreement, co pledged stock of its domestic subsidiaries and 65 percent of stock of its first tier foreign subsidiaries