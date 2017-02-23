UPDATE 2-Sinopac sale of US unit to Cathay General at risk as deadline approaches
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
Feb 23 Tennant Co -
* Tennant company announces agreement with Ambienta to acquire IPC group
* All-cash transaction valued at $350 million
* Tennant anticipates that acquisition will be accretive to 2018 full year earnings per share
* Tennant anticipates deal will provide incremental sales opportunities for both companies going forward
* Tennant expects acquisition to be completed in 2017 q2
* Both companies' brands will continue to operate in their markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it gets approval from China's commerce ministry to acquire 50 percent stake in Veladero gold mine in Argentina from Barrick Gold
* Actelion announces completion of acquisition of Actelion Ltd by Johnson & Johnson for a total purchase price of approximately $30 billion in cash Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)