May 15 Tenneco Inc
* Tenneco amends and restates its senior credit facility
* New senior credit facility consists of a $1.6 billion
revolving credit facility and a $400 million term loan a
facility
* Tenneco - proceeds from new term loan a and revolving
credit facilities will be used to refinance loans outstanding
under prior senior credit facility
* Tenneco Inc - expects to incur total fees and expenses of
approximately $9 million in connection with amendment and
restatement
* Tenneco Inc - entered into amendment and restatement to
refinance existing $1.464 billion senior credit facility with
new $2.0 billion senior credit facility
* Revolving credit facility and term loan a facility will
each mature on May 12, 2022
* Tenneco Inc - in addition, co expects to record about $1
million in non-recurring pre-tax charges related to refinancing
senior credit facility in Q2 2017
