May 15 Tenneco Inc

* Tenneco amends and restates its senior credit facility

* New senior credit facility consists of a $1.6 billion revolving credit facility and a $400 million term loan a facility

* Tenneco - proceeds from new term loan a and revolving credit facilities will be used to refinance loans outstanding under prior senior credit facility

* Tenneco Inc - expects to incur total fees and expenses of approximately $9 million in connection with amendment and restatement

* Tenneco Inc - entered into amendment and restatement to refinance existing $1.464 billion senior credit facility with new $2.0 billion senior credit facility

* Revolving credit facility and term loan a facility will each mature on May 12, 2022

* Tenneco Inc - in addition, co expects to record about $1 million in non-recurring pre-tax charges related to refinancing senior credit facility in Q2 2017