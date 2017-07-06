July 6 Tenneco Inc:
* Tenneco says on June 29, determined to undertake a
restructuring initiative and close its clean air manufacturing
plant in o'Sullivan beach, Australia
* Tenneco inc - initiative may include additional
restructuring actions with respect to company's local original
equipment ride performance operations
* Tenneco inc - all such restructuring activities related to
initiative are expected to be completed by q1 of 2018
* Tenneco inc - company expects to record total charges
related to initiative of approximately $12 million in q2 of 2017
and up to $8 million in q3 of 2017
* To close plant when general motors and toyota end vehicle
production in Australia, which is expected to occur in October
2017
* Tenneco inc - charges comprise approximately $18 million
of cash expenditures and $2 million of non-cash asset
impairments
