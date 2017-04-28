BRIEF-Avexis announces alignment with FDA on GMP commercial manufacturing process for AVXS-101
* Avexis announces alignment with FDA on GMP commercial manufacturing process for AVXS-101
April 28 Tenneco Inc
* Received notification from European Commission it closed global antitrust inquiry regarding production, assembly, supply of complete exhaust systems
* No charges against Tenneco or any other competitor were initiated at any time and European Comission inquiry is now closed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avexis announces alignment with FDA on GMP commercial manufacturing process for AVXS-101
LOS ANGELES, June 14 A 24-year-old YouTube singer with a teen fan base has been charged with using social media to solicit explicit videos from two young female fans.
WASHINGTON, June 14 The Federal Reserve could begin trimming its holdings of bonds "relatively soon," Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.