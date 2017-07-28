BRIEF-Tenneco reports Q2 loss per share $0.03

July 28 (Reuters) - Tenneco Inc-

* Tenneco Inc - company raises full-year revenue outlook

* Tenneco reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Q2 revenue $2.317 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.27 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tenneco inc - on a constant currency basis, total q2 revenue increased 6%

* Tenneco Inc - company now expects year-over-year revenue growth of 6% for 2017

* Tenneco Inc - expects second-half 2017 value add adjusted ebit margins to be in line with prior year second half

* Tenneco Inc - in Q3, tenneco expects year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 7% on a constant currency basis

* Tenneco Inc - sees q3 strong double digit growth in commercial truck and off-highway revenue

* Fy2017 revenue view $8.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S