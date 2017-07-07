July 7 Tenneco Inc:

* Tenneco inc - ‍tenneco will establish a reserve of $132 million in its Q2 2017 financial results for settlement costs​

* Tenneco Inc says Tenneco expects to obtain final leniency from doj in near future - sec filing

* Tenneco - continues to take actions to minimize exposure to matters pertaining to antitrust investigation, including engaging in settlement discussions