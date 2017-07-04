BRIEF-Prime Living: Erik Ranje new CFO
* ERIK RANJE WILL START AS CFO OCT.5 2017
July 5 Tenon Ltd
* On 27th July 2017 trading will be suspended to allow settlement of all trades prior to delisting
* Will be delisted from NZX main board on close of trading on NZX main board on Monday, 31 July 2017
* Tenon believes that cash surplus upon completion of liquidation will be around US$4.7 million
* True Religion Brand Jeans says restructuring facilitated through voluntary pre-arranged chapter 11 filing will reduce debt by over 75% or $350 million
* From commencement of business today USD notes will be de-listed from exchange traded note sub-sector of main board of JSE limited