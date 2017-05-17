May 17 Tenpos Busters Co Ltd:

* Says it will also set up a new wholly owned unit, which will be engaged in machine sales business to food store in Tokyo, Japan, on June 1

* The new unit will be capitalized at 100 million yen

* Says the company will restructure the company into a holding company, effective Nov. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cuf4V4

(Beijing Headline News)