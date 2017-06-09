June 9Tenpos Busters Co Ltd

* Says it plans to transfer all business (excluding group management related business) to a successor preparatory company, which was established on June 1, and restructure the co into a holding company on Nov. 1

* Say it will change company name to TENPOS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd. on Nov. 1

* Says previous news was disclosed on May 17

