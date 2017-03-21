UPDATE 5-BHP names packaging guru MacKenzie as new chairman
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Updates shares, adds analyst quote)
March 22 Nikkei:
* Tepco to link up with intel to manage power grids in Asia and Africa -Nikkei
* Tepco also aims to combine its fossil fuel power business with that of regional peer Chubu Electric Power in fiscal 2019-Nikkei
* Tepco Power Grid to sign a MOU with an Intel cybersecurity company, NTT Data, Toshiba and others as early as this month- Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2nkaDRo) Further company coverage:
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Updates shares, adds analyst quote)
SHANGHAI, June 16 Walt Disney celebrates the one-year anniversary of its $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai on Friday, a key plank of the entertainment giant's push into the world's second-largest economy through everything from English schools to films.
WASHINGTON, June 16 The Justice Department took legal action on Thursday to recover about $540 million in assets that authorities say were stolen by financiers associated with a sovereign wealth fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, including a Picasso painting that was given to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood films.