UPDATE 1-Sky and Virgin Media join forces for targeted TV advertising
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
April 14 Tera Probe Inc
* Says it will sell partial semiconductor testing service business(target customer: Micron Memory Japan, Inc. ) to Micron Japan Ltd. for about $35 million on May 1, 2018
*Says semi-conductor testing service contract which the company signed with Micron Memory Japan, Inc. and Micron Technology,Inc. will end on April 30, 2018
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/r1u9ur
