April 27 Teradata Corp

* Teradata reports 2017 first quarter results

* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01 to $0.06

* Q1 revenue $491 million versus $545 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.28 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $510 million to $530 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $497.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $529.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in $0.25 to $0.30 range.