BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Teradata Corp
* Teradata reports 2017 first quarter results
* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01 to $0.06
* Q1 revenue $491 million versus $545 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.28 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $510 million to $530 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $497.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $529.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in $0.25 to $0.30 range.
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer