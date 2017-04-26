REFILE-UPDATE 2-Qatar says fighter jets deal shows deep U.S. support
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons
April 26 Teradyne Inc:
* Teradyne reports 6pct revenue growth year on year in first quarter 2017; expects sequential revenue and earnings per share growth in second quarter
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 revenue rose 6 percent to $457 million
* Sees Q2 revenue up 28 percent
* Teradyne Inc - guidance for Q2 of 2017 is revenue of $660 million to $700 million
* Teradyne Inc - guidance for Q2 of 2017 gaap net income of $0.77 to $0.86 per diluted share and non-gaap net income of $0.81 to $0.90 per diluted share
* Qtrly orders $595 million versus $389 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $554.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $440.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA, June 15 Peru's economy grew 0.17 percent in April compared with the same month a year earlier, government statistics agency Inei said on Thursday, the lowest monthly expansion since July 2009 amid declines in the construction and manufacturing sectors.
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies it accuses of breaching the Paris climate agreement, in a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.