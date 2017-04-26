April 26 Teradyne Inc:

* Teradyne reports 6pct revenue growth year on year in first quarter 2017; expects sequential revenue and earnings per share growth in second quarter

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 revenue rose 6 percent to $457 million

* Sees Q2 revenue up 28 percent

* Teradyne Inc - guidance for Q2 of 2017 is revenue of $660 million to $700 million

* Teradyne Inc - guidance for Q2 of 2017 gaap net income of $0.77 to $0.86 per diluted share and non-gaap net income of $0.81 to $0.90 per diluted share

* Qtrly orders $595 million versus $389 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $554.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $554.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $440.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S