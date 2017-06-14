June 14 Terago Inc:

* Terago announces maturity date extension of its credit agreement

* Terago Inc - parties to credit agreement agreed, among other things, to extend maturity date from June 30, 2018 to June 14, 2021

* Terago Inc - total credit facilities will decrease from an aggregate amount of $85.0 million to $75.0 million