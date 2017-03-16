BRIEF-The Buckle Inc says criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information
* Victim of security incident in which criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information following purchases at some of our retail stores
March 16 Terago Inc:
* Terago announces departure of chief financial officer
* Terago's chief financial officer, Joe Prodan is leaving Terago
* In interim, Jeffrey Yim, vice president corporate development and finance will continue to lead finance team
* Search for CFO will begin immediately for successor
* Crude oil sales revenue was $2.2 million in Q4 2017, which is 4pct lower than $2.3 million recorded in Q3 2017
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.