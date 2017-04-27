BRIEF-Educational Development Q1 revenues up 22 pct at $27.8 mln
* Educational development corporation announces record first quarter fiscal 2018 revenues and fifth amendment loan agreement
April 27 Teranga Gold Corp:
* Teranga Gold reports strong Q1 2017 production and financial results
* Qtrly net income per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Educational development corporation announces record first quarter fiscal 2018 revenues and fifth amendment loan agreement
* Ovid therapeutics - duncan's appointment filled vacancy on board created by board's increase in authorized size of board on june 14 from 5 members to 6 members
TORONTO, June 15 Teck Resources Ltd shares fell nearly 4 percent on Thursday after the diversified Canadian miner clipped its forecast of the average realized price for its steelmaking coal in the second quarter, citing sales disruptions.