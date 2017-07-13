FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Teranga Gold says on track to achieve 2017 production guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Teranga Gold Corp-

* Teranga Gold Corp - we are on track to achieve our 2017 production guidance range of between 205,000 and 225,000 ounces

* Teranga Gold Corp - gold production of 57,557 ounces for three months ended June 30, 2017

* Teranga's cash balance was approximately $80 million as at june 30, 2017, representing a $14 million decrease from prior quarter

* Teranga Gold - board approves additional $10 million towards construction readiness activities at Banfora Gold Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

