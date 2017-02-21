Feb 21 Terex Corp:

* Terex Corporation authorizes new share repurchase program and increases quarterly dividend

* Increases quarterly dividend by 14 percent to $0.08 per share

* Terex Corp says board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $350 million

* Terex Corp says new share repurchase program to commence upon completion of company's current $200 million program