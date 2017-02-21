BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
Feb 21 Terex Corp:
* Terex announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance
* Q4 loss per share $2.96 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $1.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $918.8 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.80 excluding items
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 sales about $3.9 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Terex Corp - income from continuing operations, as adjusted, for Q4 of 2016 was $7.4 million, or $0.07 per share
* Terex Corp - "looking ahead to 2017, we expect our primary global markets to remain challenging"
* Terex Corp sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share of between $0.60 and $0.80
* Terex Corp qtrly net sales $974.7 million versus $1,167.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
