Feb 21 Terex Corp:

* Terex announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance

* Q4 loss per share $2.96 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $1.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $918.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.80 excluding items

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $3.9 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Terex Corp - income from continuing operations, as adjusted, for Q4 of 2016 was $7.4 million, or $0.07 per share

* Terex Corp - "looking ahead to 2017, we expect our primary global markets to remain challenging"

* Terex Corp sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share of between $0.60 and $0.80

* Terex Corp qtrly net sales $974.7 million versus $1,167.6 million