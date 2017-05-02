French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Terex Corp
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.57 from continuing operations
* Terex Corp - increasing full year adjusted EPS guidance to $0.80 to $0.95
* Q1 net sales $1,006.9 million versus $1,114.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $926.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount