UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
March 2 Termo2Power SA:
* An English special purpose company to transfer 1 million euros ($1.05 million) to an account of a closed investment fund
* Money from the 1 million euros transfer will also be available for Termo2Power SA for research, development and commercialisation operations
* Earlier on, the company informed about an offer to participate in a new, closed investment fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9508 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.