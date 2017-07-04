BRIEF-Alexion reaches funding agreement with NICE and NHS England for Strensiq
* Says has reached national funding agreement with NICE & NHS England based on Managed Access Agreement
July 4 Italian power grid operator Terna says:
* wins contracts worth about 415 million euros to build/operate Italy-France interconnector for private consortium
* involves construction/operation of the private sector part of the 320 kV DC interconnection project that will connect Italy with France
* consortium comprises a group of energy-intensive private companies mainly in the steel, paper and chemical sectors
* deal is part of Italian Law calling on energy-intensive companies to finance and Terna to construct interconnection power lines to help create the single electricity market.
* interconnector expected to enter into operation by end 2019 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom; editing by Alexander Smith)
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.