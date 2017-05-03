BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 Italeaf Spa
* Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India
* Contract subscribed with Indian company is only to construct first 3 micro-grid plants for total power of 3.5 mw, consideration of about $3 mln
* Consideration of $10 million is referred to entire first phase of pipeline already defined for power installed of about 8.5 mw
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.