* Innsuites Hospitality Trust - on June 29, unit entered into a $5.0 million business loan agreement
July 5 Terra Firma:
* Announces a refinancing for Annington to provide long term stability through landmark transaction
* Successful pricing of an about 4 billion stg refinancing transaction for Annington, one of Europe's largest ever real estate refinancings
* Transformational transaction will put Annington on a stronger financial footing with an anticipated investment grade credit rating
* Raised 550 million stg from existing investors via Terra Firma Special Opportunities Fund 2, about 3 billion stg of corporate bonds and 400 million stg in bank loans Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says reported june 2017 trading volume and related revenue statistics
OTTAWA, July 6 Toronto home sales tumbled in June, while more owners put their properties up for sale as they worried a rapid acceleration in prices had peaked following measures by the provincial government to rein in the market, data showed on Thursday.