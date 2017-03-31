UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Terra Mauricia Ltd:
* FY group profit before taxation of 433.4 million rupees versus 784.1 million rupees year ago
* FY group turnover of 4.86 billion rupees versus 4.28 billion rupees year ago
* Says co expect most of its segments, with the exception of sugar, to perform as well as last year Source: bit.ly/2ofGrYN Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources