March 31 Terra Mauricia Ltd:

* FY group profit before taxation of 433.4 million rupees versus 784.1 million rupees year ago

* FY group turnover of 4.86 billion rupees versus 4.28 billion rupees year ago

* Says co expect most of its segments, with the exception of sugar, to perform as well as last year Source: bit.ly/2ofGrYN Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)