BRIEF-Boeing, Tassili airlines announce order for three next-generation 737-800s
June 15 Terraform Global Inc
* Terraform global reports 4q 2016 and fy 2016 financial results and files form 10-k
* Terraform global inc - continue to expect brookfield transaction to close in second half of 2017
* Terraform Global Inc- for year ended dec 31,2016, loss per share for its class a common stock $0.47
* Terraform Global Inc- for year ended dec 31,2016, net operating revenues $214.3 mln - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday, in a deal unveiled at the Paris Airshow.
* Boeing signs commitment with unidentified customer for 125 737 MAX 8 airplanes