UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 6 Terraform Global Inc:
* Terraform Global announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
* Says court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison; approval condition to completion of co's merger with Brookfield Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.