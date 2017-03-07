BRIEF-S&P places Amazon.com's ratings on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods
March 7 TerraForm Global Inc:
* Co required to pay Orion US Holdings termination fee $30 million if merger agreement with Brookfield terminated - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mT6bJZ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAO PAULO/SANTIAGO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Brazil pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family ensnared in a corruption scandal put it on the block after signing a plea deal with prosecutors.
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)