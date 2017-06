Feb 21 Terraform Global Inc:

* Terraform Global reports 3Q 2016 financial results and files form 10-Q

* Q3 loss per class a share was $0.12

* Q3 net revenue was $55 million versus $56 million in Q2

* Q3 adjusted net revenue was $55 million versus $57 million in Q2

* Does not expect to be able to file its form 10-K for 2016 by SEC deadline of March 16, 2017

Does not expect to be able to file its form 10-Q for 1Q 2017 by SEC filing deadline of May 10, 2017