* Terraform Global - on March 31, co's unit permanently reduced to $0, terminated revolving commitments under its credit & guaranty agreement - SEC filing

* Terraform Global Inc - unit also entered into a fifth amendment to revolver facility

* Terraform Global - co's unit will no longer be required to deliver to administrative agent, lenders party to revolver its annual financial statements