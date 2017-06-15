AIRSHOW-Iran's Airtour signs MoU for 45 A320neo Airbus aircraft
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday, in a deal unveiled at the Paris Airshow.
June 15 Terraform Global Inc
* For year ended Dec 31,2016, net operating revenues $214.3 million - SEC filing
* For year ended Dec 31,2016, loss per share for its class A common stock $0.47 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sshGKx) Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday, in a deal unveiled at the Paris Airshow.
* Boeing signs commitment with unidentified customer for 125 737 MAX 8 airplanes
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.