* Terraform Power announces extensions to regain nasdaq compliance

* Terraform Power-co's class a stock to remain listed on nasdaq, subject to requirement that form 10-k for year ended dec 31, 2016 be filed with sec by july 24

* Terraform Power-co's class a stock to remain listed on nasdaq, subject to requirement that form 10-q for q1 of 2017 be filed with sec by august 30

* Terraform Power-co's class a stock to remain listed on nasdaq, subject to requirement that form 10-q for q2 of 2017 be filed with sec by september 30

* Terraform Power - required to provide nasdaq hearings panel, by july 10, certain additional information regarding status of audit of financial statements