BRIEF-Rio Novo Gold says first instance decision has been made
* Rio Novo Gold Inc - been advised that a first instance decision has been made by administrative tribunal in Caldas State, Colombia
June 30 Terraform Power Inc
* Terraform Power announces extensions to regain nasdaq compliance
* Terraform Power-co's class a stock to remain listed on nasdaq, subject to requirement that form 10-k for year ended dec 31, 2016 be filed with sec by july 24
* Terraform Power-co's class a stock to remain listed on nasdaq, subject to requirement that form 10-q for q1 of 2017 be filed with sec by august 30
* Terraform Power-co's class a stock to remain listed on nasdaq, subject to requirement that form 10-q for q2 of 2017 be filed with sec by september 30
* Terraform Power - required to provide nasdaq hearings panel, by july 10, certain additional information regarding status of audit of financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 The Minneapolis City Council approved a measure on Friday requiring large companies to pay workers least at $15 an hour by 2022, following moves by other liberal-leaning U.S. cities to raise the minimum wage.
WASHINGTON, June 30 U.S. President Donald Trump urged Republican senators in a tweet on Friday to repeal Obamacare immediately if they cannot agree on a new plan to replace it, muddying the waters as congressional leaders struggle for consensus on healthcare legislation.