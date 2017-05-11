BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
May 11 Terraform Power Inc:
* Terraform Power Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing
* Terraform Power - delay in filing 10-Q due to need to complete all steps necessary to finalize financial statements and other disclosures
* Terraform Power - based on its work to date, expects both previously identified and additional material weaknesses to have existed as of Dec 31, 2016
* Terraform Power - will not be able to file the 1q17 10-q until it has completed and filed the 2016 10-k
* Terraform Power - expects results of its operations for fiscal quarter ended march 31, 2017 to be different from fiscal quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Terraform Power - sees increased expenses in q1 due to contingency planning in connection with Sunedison's bankruptcy filing on April 21, 2016
* Terraform Power - sees increased expenses in q1 also due to company’s previously announced exploration of strategic alternatives
* Terraform Power - because of delay in 1q 2017 10-q filing, co unable to provide estimate of anticipated changes in q1 2017 from last year Source text (bit.ly/2qxjPUX) Further company coverage:
* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would discontinue a late-stage study of its drug to treat older patients with acute myeloid leukemia due to safety concerns.
June 19 Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will allow big U.S. banks to put an estimated $150 billion in idle capital toward stock buybacks, dividends and profit-boosting investments in the coming weeks after conducting a regular examination of financial strength.