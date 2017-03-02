March 2 Terraform Power Inc:

* Terraform Power secures expansion of canada project financing

* Terraform Power Inc - secured an additional $86m (CAD$114m) in project financing for its 4 utility-scale solar plants (representing 60 mw) in Ontario

* Terraform Power -intends to use additional proceeds from upsizing to further reduce its corporate debt balance and for general corporate purposes

* Terraform Power Inc - secured an additional project financing through a 7-year non-recourse portfolio credit facility