July 18 (Reuters) - Terrascend Corp

* Terrascend announces intention to complete a non-brokered private placement

* Terrascend Corp - intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise approximately $4 million through issuance of approximately 3,809,524 units

* Terrascend - intends to use proceeds to build out additional space in its existing facility, commence construction of its drug preparation premises