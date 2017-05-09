BRIEF-Pangaea Logistics sells one of its existing vessels
* Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 TerraSky Co Ltd
* Says it forms a business and capital alliance with iGUAZU Corporation
* Says two entities will cooperate on supply of cloud consulting, cloud production and cloud integration service
* Says the company aims to hold 5 percent shares of iGUAZU Corporation by the end of March 2018
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
WASHINGTON, June 19 The White House is considering shifting press secretary Sean Spicer away from the daily spokesman role and into a senior communications role but no such move is imminent, a senior White House official said on Monday.