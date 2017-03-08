March 8 Terreis SA:
* FY rental revenue 66.7 million euros ($70.48 million)
versus 70.7 million euros year ago
* Will propose dividend of 0.79 euros per share, an increase
of 3.9 percent compared to 2015 dividend
* FY revalued portfolio (excluding. duties): 1.94 billion
euros (+13.5 percent)
* FY EPRA NAV: +21.4 percent at 45.08 euros per share
* Terreis will concentrate on the disposal of its
non-strategic assets (residential, regional and paris area) in
optimal conditions
* Net proceeds from disposals will be reinvested in office
buildings within Paris CBD
($1 = 0.9463 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)