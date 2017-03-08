March 8 Terreis SA:

* FY rental revenue 66.7 million euros ($70.48 million) versus 70.7 million euros year ago

* Will propose dividend of 0.79 euros per share, an increase of 3.9 percent compared to 2015 dividend

* FY revalued portfolio (excluding. duties): 1.94 billion euros (+13.5 percent)

* FY EPRA NAV: +21.4 percent at 45.08 euros per share

* Terreis will concentrate on the disposal of its non-strategic assets (residential, regional and paris area) in optimal conditions

* Net proceeds from disposals will be reinvested in office buildings within Paris CBD