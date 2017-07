July 27 (Reuters) - TERREIS SA:

* H1 RENTAL INCOME EUR 31.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 32.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Recurring Epra Net Profit for h1 2017 Was € 14.0 Million

* HAS DECIDED TO SET THE INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2017 AT € 0.40 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)