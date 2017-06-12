UPDATE 1-China says bank regulations gain traction, bad loan ratio falls
* Moves to curb banking risks yield 'positive results' - regulator
June 12 Terreno Realty Corp
* Terreno realty corporation announces the private placement of $100 million 3.75% senior unsecured notes and redemption of 7.75% series a cumulative redeemable preferred stock
* Terreno realty corp - it intends to redeem all 1.8 million outstanding shares of 7.75% series a cumulative redeemable preferred stock on july 19, 2017
* Terreno realty -7-year senior unsecured notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.75%, expects private placement to close on or around july 14, 2017
* Terreno realty corp - series a preferred stock will be redeemed at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus an amount per share of $0.096875 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 India's BSE index ended flat after earlier rising as much as 0.8 percent to a record high as IT firms reversed earlier gains after a lobby group issued a muted revenue guidance for exports, while energy firms fell on sliding oil prices.
PARIS, June 22 BNP Paribas said it will cut 640 jobs by end-2020 in its French retail bank under a voluntary redundancy plan, as part of a wider management reshuffle for a business grappling with low interest rates and stringent regulation.