Sri Lanka rupee edges down on importer dlr demand
COLOMBO, June 29 The Sri Lankan rupee weakened on Thursday due to dollar demand from importers and as an expected rise in imports pressured the local currency, dealers said.
June 28 Territorial Bancorp Inc-
* Territorial Bancorp Inc declares special dividend
* Territorial Bancorp Inc - board of directors has declared a special mid-year cash dividend of $0.10 per share
* Territorial Bancorp Inc - including special dividend, will have paid out $0.50 in dividends for first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, June 29 The Sri Lankan rupee weakened on Thursday due to dollar demand from importers and as an expected rise in imports pressured the local currency, dealers said.
* Says "this year, the company’s rental income is expected to reach 150 million pesos"
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 6