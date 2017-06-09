BRIEF-Yume declares special dividend and quarterly dividend
* Yume Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
June 9 Tes Co Ltd :
* Says it received patent on June 9, for gas supply unit and thin film deposition apparatus having the same
* Patent number is 10-2015-0151548
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/8qjHR8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Yume Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
* Hill International receives $21.7 million contract from Penndot to manage i-95 reconstruction in Philadelphia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xplore technologies corp says provided an update on its continued strategic realignment