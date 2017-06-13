BRIEF-Cubes issues convertible bonds worth 5 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of private convertible bonds worth 5 billion won
June 13Tes Co Ltd :
* Says it signed 16.75 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, to provide semiconductor manufacturing system
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ahWrxs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it completed issuance of private convertible bonds worth 5 billion won
JOHANNESBURG, June 22 South African ecommerce and pay-TV group Naspers said on Thursday its subsidiary Myriad International Holdings B.V. (MIH B.V.) is exploring the possibility of an international U.S. dollar bond offering.
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned unit, which will be mainly engaged in development, manufacture and sales of ethical pharmaceuticals and quasi-pharmaceutical products, in July