BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital reports 5 pct stake in Brightcove
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
May 12 Tes Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 5.6 billion won contract with SK hynix Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipments
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing
DOHA, June 19 Qatar will not negotiate with Arab states that have cut economic and travel ties with it unless they reverse their measures, its foreign minister said, ruling out discussions over Qatar's internal affairs including Al Jazeera TV.