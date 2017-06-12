June 12 Johnson & Johnson

* Tesaro says on June 9, Janssen updated clinicaltrials.gov website to reflect Janssen had placed temporary enrollment hold in the galahad trial ‍​- SEC filing ‍​

* Tesaro says galahad trial is not on clinical hold, temporary enrollment hold is not due to any safety concerns

* Tesaro says Janssen anticipates re-opening enrollment for galahad trial soon