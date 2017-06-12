BRIEF-Lannett gets approval for hydrocodone bitartrate, acetaminophen tablets
* Lannett receives approval for hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets USP, 5 mg/300 mg, 7.5 mg/300 mg and 10 mg/300 mg
June 12 Johnson & Johnson
* Tesaro says on June 9, Janssen updated clinicaltrials.gov website to reflect Janssen had placed temporary enrollment hold in the galahad trial - SEC filing
* Tesaro says galahad trial is not on clinical hold, temporary enrollment hold is not due to any safety concerns
* Tesaro says Janssen anticipates re-opening enrollment for galahad trial soon Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sTGsBh) Further company coverage:
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing