April 19 Tesco Plc:

* Tesco agrees sale of opticians business

* Sale of its opticians business in UK and Republic of Ireland to Vision Express

* Move to further simplify its business and serve its shoppers better

* Business employs about 1,500 colleagues, all of whom will be covered by Tupe legislation to transfer into Vision Express following a consultation process

* Disposal is subject to regulatory approval by competition and markets authority in UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)