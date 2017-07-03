July 3 Tesco Plc:

* Announces early results of cash tender offer for up to $300 million of senior notes due 2037

* Aggregate principal amount of securities validly tendered and not withdrawn by early tender time was $637,113,000

* Maximum tender amount of $300 million aggregate principal amount of securities has therefore been reached

* Offeror will announce pricing of offer on July 5, 2017