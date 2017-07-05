UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 5 Tesco Plc:
* Announces pricing of cash tender offer for up to $300 million of senior notes due 2037
* As at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 30, aggregate principal amount of securities validly tendered and not withdrawn was $637,113,000
* Maximum tender amount of $300 million aggregate principal amount of securities was accepted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources