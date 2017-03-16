March 16 Tesco Kipa:

* Secures 70 million lira ($19.20 million) loan from Rabobank

* The loan agreement is in the scope of previously signed agreement between parent company Migros and Rabobank on October 26, 2016 for up to 170 million lira

* Thorough the loan agreement Kipa becomes a party of loan agreement between Migros and Robabank

* The loan under the guarantee of Migros to be used for general cash needs of Migros and Company, such as short-term investment and operating capital that may arise in the future