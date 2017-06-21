June 21 Tesco Plc:

* Announced intention to simplify customer service operations by consolidating customer engagement centres into single operation in Dundee

* As part of the changes, Tesco has decided to close its other customer engagement centre located in Cardiff

* Proposing to close Cardiff CEC in Feb 2018, with 1,100 colleagues affected; also expects to create 250 new roles at its Dundee office